Rainy forecast for Sunday on Father’s Day!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and quiet with humidity and a few clouds after yesterday’s tropical downpours!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Sunday to early Monday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 60% threat of showers through your upcoming week’s start.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Tropical Storm Claudette is tracking way away from Louisiana, continually moving inland in the south, eventually nearing both Carolinas.

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during WGNO News at 6PM and 10PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

80° / 79°
Clear
Clear 0% 80° 79°

Sunday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 86° 79°

Monday

81° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 85° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
80°

81°

3 AM
Clear
8%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
9%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
11%
80°

80°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

82°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
82°

83°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
83°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
82°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
84°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
84°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
83°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
85°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

