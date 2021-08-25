Rainy days ahead, watching for a Gulf storm next week

We will be watching a tropical wave with the potential for development in the Gulf through the weekend. Right now it is way too early to iron out the details. However a tropical storm or hurricane looks fairly possible by early next week along either the Texas or Louisiana coast.

We finally see a break in the heat starting to as rain chances move back into the area. Several days of the upper 90s have been stifling over the past week but relief is on the way.

A tropical wave moving west across the northern Gulf will bring moisture into the area starting today. We are still on the western side of the wave which will keep the rain spotty through the afternoon. However with daytime heating look for showers and storms to develop enough to bring clouds and cooler air.

We will get into the low 90s early in the day but then drop into the 80s. Storms could produce locally heavy downpours as well as gusty winds.

By Thursday and Friday as the wave moves west we get into even higher rain chances. Expect widespread rain on Thursday with temps mainly in the 80s through the day. High rain chances will continue through the weekend.