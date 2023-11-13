NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An area of low pressure moving across the Gulf will continue to bring rain to the region over the couple of days. Expect showers to continue Monday night with the potential for some moderate to heavy rainfall late early Tuesday morning.

Rain will shift east by Wednesday, but some shower activity will still be possible during the first half of the day. Between now and late Wednesday afternoon, another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall can be expected with the highest totals south of Lake Pontchartrain. Some spots along the immediate Gulf Coast could see around 4 inches of rain.

Winds will also pick up as this low moves across the area with gusts of 20 to 30 mph out of the east and northeast.

The strong onshore winds may lead to minor coastal flooding through Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect from Monday evening through Wednesday night with inundation of 2 to 3 feet possible during high tide cycles.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts