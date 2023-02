Light to moderate rainfall will continue through the evening as an upper-level low pressure system lingers to our north.

Temperatures will remain chilly in the mid 40s until around midnight. Morning lows drop into the mid and upper 30s for the Northshore early Sunday while locations south generally stay in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns Sunday and warmer weather will follow. Highs tomorrow warm into mid 60s. Low to mid 70s are expected Monday and Tuesday.