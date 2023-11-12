NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Cloudy and cool conditions will stick around through Sunday night with a few light showers possible.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the 60s for the most part with morning lows in the upper 50s north and low 60s south.

A Gulf low will begin moving into the region by early Monday, elevating rain chances for a few days. Expect scattered showers beginning Monday afternoon with the potential for heavy rain and storms late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Around 2 to 4 inches of rainfall can be expected through Wednesday, but locally higher amounts will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Marginal Risk” for flash flooding, which is threat level 1 out of 4 on their scale.

Strong onshore winds may lead to minor coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect from Monday evening through Wednesday night. Coastal inundation of 1 to 3 feet will be possible during high tide cycles.

