Rainy afternoon ahead

Rain and storms are on the way for Thursday afternoon. After a warm and muggy start to the day showers will start to develop around the area by later in the morning. After that we will be seeing storms with locally heavy downpours through the afternoon and evening.

This is activity will be mainly triggered with daytime heating. Look for low 80s and then storms to start to pop up. Rain chances through the afternoon will be around 70%.

A similar setup is on the way for Friday so expect another day with numerous showers and storms.

Locally heavy rain could lead to some isolated street flooding over the next couple of days.