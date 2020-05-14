Rainy afternoon ahead

Weather

Rain and storms are on the way for Thursday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain and storms are on the way for Thursday afternoon. After a warm and muggy start to the day showers will start to develop around the area by later in the morning. After that we will be seeing storms with locally heavy downpours through the afternoon and evening.

This is activity will be mainly triggered with daytime heating. Look for low 80s and then storms to start to pop up. Rain chances through the afternoon will be around 70%.

A similar setup is on the way for Friday so expect another day with numerous showers and storms.

Locally heavy rain could lead to some isolated street flooding over the next couple of days.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

81° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 81° 72°

Friday

83° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 71°

Saturday

85° / 72°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 85° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 83° 70°

Monday

81° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 81° 67°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 66°

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 83° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

78°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
77°

76°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

75°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

Popular

Latest News

More News