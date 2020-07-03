Rain, White and Blue… Stormy forecast for the holiday weekend ahead!

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area are the themes all holiday weekend, much like earlier.

We have low pressure moving south as a riding high from earlier this week has slid west.



Temperature relief continues to tone down afternoon highs, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Many spots feel like actual temperatures will overnight over late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

Precipitation totals should be between 1-4″ through at least Tuesday.

No formation for tropical systems is expected within five days.

Happy 4th! God Bless America! God Bless Louisiana!