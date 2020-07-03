Watch Now
Rain, White and Blue… Stormy forecast for the holiday weekend ahead!

Weather

Pockets of heavy rain in WGNO’s viewing area are the themes all holiday weekend, much like earlier.

We have low pressure moving south as a riding high from earlier this week has slid west.

Temperature relief continues to tone down afternoon highs, especially when comparing our heat index values reaching triple digits last Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Many spots feel like actual temperatures will overnight over late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

Precipitation totals should be between 1-4″ through at least Tuesday.

No formation for tropical systems is expected within five days.

Happy 4th! God Bless America! God Bless Louisiana!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 77°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 60% 80° 77°

Saturday

92° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 92° 77°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 86° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 89° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 79°

Thursday

93° / 80°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 93° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
79°

79°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
79°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

80°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

89°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
87°

86°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

