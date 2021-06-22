Rain Wednesday, improvements Thursday into the weekend!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and cool with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower!



Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.



Wednesday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers throughout your afternoon after daybreak. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing Monday and today.



Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly high 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!



Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite!



Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole tomorrow. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

