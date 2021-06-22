Rain Wednesday, improvements Thursday into the weekend!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and cool with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Wednesday, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of showers throughout your afternoon after daybreak. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing Monday and today.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly high 80s or low 90s by mid-week! Typical forecasts for late June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, a much welcome change. Watching just one tropical wave off of the Windward Islands’ coast with minimal chances for organization on satellite!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole tomorrow. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 80° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 85° 78°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 88° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 77°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 77°

Monday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
80°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
5%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
6%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

81°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

83°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
83°

83°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
83°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
84°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
84°

85°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
85°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
84°

85°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
85°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
83°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
84°

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

