Rain today with strong storms possible

A cold front moving towards the area will bring a round of rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. The best chance of that will be north of the I10/12 corridor. Strong wind gusts will be the main threat but also a non-zero tornado threat.

We currently have a low end risk from the Storm Prediction Center with level 1 out of 5 on the scale. Chances are a little better as you get into the central and northern part of the state.

Expect showers and storms by early afternoon from the northwest and then spreading across the area through the evening. It looks like the line will weaken as it moves to the south.

After that much cooler weather moves in for Tuesday. We will go from the upper 70s today to only the low 60s most of the day tomorrow. The front moves back north as a warm front tomorrow so temperatures will warm late Tuesday into Wednesday. After that we stay very warm through the week with scattered storms again possible on Wednesday and a few on Thursday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 55°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 61% 78° 55°

Tuesday

61° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 61° 60°

Wednesday

68° / 62°
AM Showers
AM Showers 67% 68° 62°

Thursday

78° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 67% 78° 70°

Friday

80° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 80° 71°

Saturday

77° / 48°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 77° 48°

Sunday

60° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 60° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
69°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
69°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
74°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
12%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
13%
76°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
77°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
77°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
72°

72°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
72°

71°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
71°

70°

7 PM
Rain
63%
70°

68°

8 PM
Showers
49%
68°

66°

9 PM
Showers
35%
66°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
64°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
63°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

1 AM
Few Showers
33%
62°

61°

2 AM
Showers
35%
61°

60°

3 AM
Cloudy
23%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
59°

59°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
59°

59°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
59°

Interactive Radar

