Rain chances come back on Sunday as a weak front moves across the area. Expect scattered showers to begin late morning, with heavy rain possible between 12 noon and 2 p.m.

Wet weather may linger into the early evening before clearing out. High temperatures Sunday will be slightly cooler thanks to the extra cloud cover, only topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Right now it looks like most of Monday is dry and cooler with low 60s for afternoon temperatures.

Another fast-moving system could bring some rain again Monday night into early Tuesday. At the moment, most of that looks to be south of I-10 although there are still some question marks around it.