Rain through Tuesday morning, then cloudy and breezy

Widespread rain showers are expected to keep pushing in from the west through Monday night and Tuesday morning as a surface low moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico.
The low pressure system associated with this rainmaker will stay offshore which will keep the heaviest rain and stronger thunderstorm activity to our south. The risk for severe weather is very low.
This rain will continue into tonight and then turn into scattered showers by daybreak Tuesday. Winds pick up to 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to around 25 mph by Tuesday afternoon.
After we dry out by Tuesday, temperatures should stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week. Look for lows to drop back below freezing by Thursday morning for areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.