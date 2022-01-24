Rain through Tuesday morning, then cloudy and breezy

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Widespread rain showers are expected to keep pushing in from the west through Monday night and Tuesday morning as a surface low moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The low pressure system associated with this rainmaker will stay offshore which will keep the heaviest rain and stronger thunderstorm activity to our south. The risk for severe weather is very low.

This rain will continue into tonight and then turn into scattered showers by daybreak Tuesday. Winds pick up to 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to around 25 mph by Tuesday afternoon.

After we dry out by Tuesday, temperatures should stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week. Look for lows to drop back below freezing by Thursday morning for areas north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

47° / 47°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 47° 47°

Tuesday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 90% 54° 41°

Wednesday

54° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 54° 40°

Thursday

59° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 59° 46°

Friday

52° / 37°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 23% 52° 37°

Saturday

49° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 37°

Sunday

59° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 59° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

11 PM
Rain
100%
48°

47°

12 AM
Rain
76%
47°

48°

1 AM
Rain
68%
48°

51°

2 AM
Rain
82%
51°

51°

3 AM
Rain
75%
51°

51°

4 AM
Rain
83%
51°

51°

5 AM
Light Rain
69%
51°

51°

6 AM
Light Rain
73%
51°

51°

7 AM
Light Rain
79%
51°

50°

8 AM
Rain
86%
50°

50°

9 AM
Rain
82%
50°

50°

10 AM
Light Rain
72%
50°

50°

11 AM
Rain
61%
50°

50°

12 PM
Light Rain
67%
50°

50°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
50°

51°

2 PM
Showers
57%
51°

52°

3 PM
Showers
37%
52°

54°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
54°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
52°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News