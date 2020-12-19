Rain this weekend but warmer

Weather

Rain is on the way as we go through the upcoming weekend but temperatures will also be warmer for the next 5 days than what we have seen most of this week.

First off another chilly night is on the way up to the north. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Saturday morning. It will be above freezing but still on the cold side. Look for mid to upper 40s south.

Saturday starts off with sun and temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. However clouds will also increase through the day ahead of the next storm system.

That system brings rain to most of the area early tomorrow night. Expect a similar setup to what we had this past Tuesday night with some locally heavy downpours. Lingering showers will persist into Sunday morning before the rain moves east.

This system is more Pacific in nature instead of arctic so the air behind it will not be as cold. We see highs around 60 on Sunday and Monday but then warmer into the middle of the week.

Right now it looks clear and cold for your Christmas day next Friday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 48°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 48°

Saturday

66° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 66° 57°

Sunday

60° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 60° 47°

Monday

59° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 59° 48°

Tuesday

62° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 62° 53°

Wednesday

69° / 54°
Showers
Showers 47% 69° 54°

Thursday

57° / 42°
Showers
Showers 46% 57° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 PM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

9 PM
Clear
2%
49°

50°

10 PM
Clear
2%
50°

51°

11 PM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

12 AM
Clear
2%
51°

51°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
51°

51°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
51°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
52°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
55°

59°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
59°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

64°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
64°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
63°

62°

6 PM
Showers
59%
62°

62°

7 PM
Rain
75%
62°

