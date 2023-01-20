It will be cool and a bit gloomy over the weekend but not a total washout. Rain chances will increase through the day on Saturday. Right now it looks like we see rain by mid afternoon on the north shore but the south shore a lot of activity will hold off until later in the day and Saturday night. There has been a lot of talk this week about a rainy Saturday but it doesn’t look to be a total loss.

Another round of rain comes in Saturday night and Sunday morning. After that it looks like we will start to dry out by Sunday afternoon.

Look for a cool weekend overall with upper 50s to low 60s for highs Saturday and only low 60s on Sunday. Right now the week starts dry on Monday but another round of heavy rain quickly moves in on Tuesday.