Showers and storms will continue to move out of the area and dissipate over the next few hours so we will be looking at less rain through the evening. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 70s so overall it should be pretty pleasant.

Another round comes back on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Sunday looks like the wettest day at this point and rain chances will continue into early next week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, especially Sunday through Sunday night. Isolated flash flooding could become a concern into next week with any heavier downpours after several days of rain.

Rain will help to keep afternoon temperatures down as we only make it into the mid 80s by Sunday. Rain and clouds will help us stay below 90 for a good portion of the upcoming week.