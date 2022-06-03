Showers and storms that were drifting around the area earlier are fading out Friday evening and we are seeing just a few areas of light rain. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 60s to the north with mid 70s to the south.

Over the weekend we only have a slight chance of some showers each day. There may be a handful of these but not much. Temperatures will be hot over the next week topping out around in the low 90s for the weekend and low to mid 90s next week.

We are also still tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 in the southern Gulf. It has yet to be named but will eventually turn into Alex.

This system will continue to move northeast through southern Florida as a big rain producer. Strong wind shear will prevent it from strengthening too much but it is still expect to develop into a named storm.