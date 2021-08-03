Rain still possible through the day

Scattered showers and storms continue to develop off to the northwest and will be moving southeast through the day. While we will likely not see a large batch of heavy rain like earlier this morning we could still see localized heavy downpours. Some areas of New Orleans East have already picked up 4-5 inches of rain on the day so any additional rain could cause street flooding issues.

Temperatures will stay cooler with mainly the mid to upper 80s through the day. Drier air will be moving south over the next couple of days pushing rain chances along the coast and offshore.

Humidity will drop for later Wednesday into Thursday and it will be especially noticeable in the northern half of the area. Look for low 90s over the next couple of days and mid 90s through the weekend. Scattered summer storms will come back into the forecast Friday through the weekend as well.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 78°
PM Showers
PM Showers 37% 84° 78°

Wednesday

91° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 78°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 91° 79°

Friday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 79°

Saturday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 88° 80°

Sunday

90° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 90° 80°

Monday

90° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
80°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
81°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

6 PM
Few Showers
34%
83°

83°

7 PM
Showers
52%
83°

83°

8 PM
Showers
50%
83°

82°

9 PM
Showers
46%
82°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

11 PM
Few Showers
32%
81°

81°

12 AM
Showers
36%
81°

81°

1 AM
Showers
38%
81°

80°

2 AM
Showers
43%
80°

80°

3 AM
Showers
45%
80°

79°

4 AM
Showers
40%
79°

79°

5 AM
Showers
45%
79°

79°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
79°

79°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
86°

