Rain still possible through the day

Scattered showers and storms continue to develop off to the northwest and will be moving southeast through the day. While we will likely not see a large batch of heavy rain like earlier this morning we could still see localized heavy downpours. Some areas of New Orleans East have already picked up 4-5 inches of rain on the day so any additional rain could cause street flooding issues.

Temperatures will stay cooler with mainly the mid to upper 80s through the day. Drier air will be moving south over the next couple of days pushing rain chances along the coast and offshore.

Humidity will drop for later Wednesday into Thursday and it will be especially noticeable in the northern half of the area. Look for low 90s over the next couple of days and mid 90s through the weekend. Scattered summer storms will come back into the forecast Friday through the weekend as well.