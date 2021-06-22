Rain stays with us through Wednesday at least

We are already seeing scattered showers and a few storms this morning. That may help to stabilize the atmosphere a bit and prevent as many heavy downpours as yesterday. Still though, rain chances will remain high.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today for a good portion of the area where we have seen locally heavy rain the past few days. This means that it won’t take much to cause street flooding this afternoon as rain and storms redevelop.

Expect spotty showers through the morning as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Like Monday though we will likely see numerous storms develop in the afternoon. These storms will have the chance to produce very heavy downpours that cause flooding.

Wednesday rain chances will be a bit more spotty but still above normal. By Thursday we get back into that more spotty coverage typical of summer. Look for highs in the low 90s for the second half of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 42% 85° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 86° 78°

Thursday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 86° 78°

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 77°

Saturday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 86° 77°

Sunday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 86° 77°

Monday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 85° 78°

Hourly Forecast

83°

1 PM
Showers
47%
83°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
83°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
84°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
82°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
21%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
78°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
18%
78°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
78°

78°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

79°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
79°

80°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
80°

82°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
82°

84°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
84°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
84°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
84°

