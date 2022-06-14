The haze you have seen around the area for the past couple of days is from the Saharan Dust Layer that’s been moving into the southeastern U.S. from the Atlantic. That will be with us for one more day on Thursday which will once again lead to poor air quality across most of the area. Limit time outdoors if you are susceptible to respiratory issues.

Otherwise the hot and mainly dry pattern continues Wednesday. Rain chances will stay very low with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will drop only into the mid to upper 70s.

By Thursday rain chances increase which will provide some relief to the heat. The ridge of high pressure over the area moves to the west. There will be a couple of rain chances Thursday. The first will be early morning from a storm cluster moving west from Alabama. The second will be with the daytime heating in the afternoon. Overall the chance will be around 40-50%.

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the western Caribbean with a medium chance of tropical development. At this point it looks like anything that develops would get pushed west into Mexico due to the big area of high pressure over the southeastern U.S.