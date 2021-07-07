Rain, rain, here to stay, coming again another day!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s or 90 once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Thursday afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 60% threat of storms. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing this weekend.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a tropical storm again based off of its 45 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa continues approaching the Georgia, South Carolina state line late tonight to move further inland Thursday. Over land, the system will remain weak in intensity, eventually becoming a depression. This is moving at 14 miles per hour, slowing down considerably as it moves up the Atlantic coastline. It will potentially regain strength before impacting Washington, D.C. as well as New York and Boston.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole night tonight! Catch us live during WGNO News at 10PM!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

Rain, rain, here to stay, coming again another day!

Halfway through a week of more on and off rain in New Orleans

Locally heavy downpours this afternoon

Scattered storms again today

Unsettled weather across the Gulf bringing scattered showers our way

Scattered storms and showers in our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 77°
Rain Shower
Rain Shower 0% 80° 77°

Thursday

86° / 77°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 86° 77°

Friday

84° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 84° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 87° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 88° 78°

Monday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
78°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
11%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
79°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
78°

80°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
80°

82°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
82°

83°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
84°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
85°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
21%
84°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News