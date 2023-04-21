We will stay clear through the evening on Friday with pleasant conditions. The cold front will move through tonight which will bring the chance for more rain. This time around though it looks like a broken line of showers and storms at most, with most of the activity fading out before reaching the south shore.

Behind the front we will see a beautiful weekend. Humidity will stay low through Monday with overnight lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will be very nice.

After that a more active pattern kicks back in with rain chances coming back for the middle of next week.