You may need an umbrella today — especially along the North Shore — as rain chances remain elevated at about 60 to 70 percent. There is a risk for severe storms once again Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, but it is a little lower than the last two rounds of severe weather that we have experienced in recent weeks.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for locations north of Lake Pontchartrain.

Most of the WGNO viewing area is under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather Tuesday, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

Models show a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area mid-morning Tuesday, likely between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Most of the heavy storm activity will confined to North Shore, but some rain and gusty winds can still be expected area-wide as the line progresses eastward.

The rain begins to clear out Tuesday late afternoon and we’ll see mostly sunny skies return by late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, our high temperatures will be very warm, likely reaching the upper 80s. A cold front then moves through and temperatures drop into the lower and mid 70s Thursday through Saturday.