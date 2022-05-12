Showers and storms are developing Thursday afternoon in east central Mississippi and this batch will be moving south into our area later this afternoon and this evening. Today looks like it will be a bit hit or miss so not everybody will be getting the rain. However we still have the chance for some locally heavy downpours along with some gusty winds.

Look for a bit more widespread rainfall on Friday. This again looks to be in the mid to late afternoon time frame as we see rain develop and move south. Once again gusty winds will be possible with the stronger activity. That batch of rain will likely cover more of the area.

We will see another round of showers and storms develop Saturday afternoon with more hit or miss activity by Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will top out in the mid to upper 80s before the rain moves in with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.