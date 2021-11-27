Rain overnight into early Sunday!

Happy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect. We’ll be warmer tonight as rain in the area returns late Saturday into Sunday!
Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots! 50s will be the theme throughout several Southshore locations.
Sunday, rain lingers into the early morning hours before clouds are the only thing left behind. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s for highs with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for the first week of December. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM Sunday.