Rain overnight into early Sunday!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday! Temperatures overnight reached near freezing in many spots, and a freeze warning across Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast locations went into effect. We’ll be warmer tonight as rain in the area returns late Saturday into Sunday!

Again, some more traditional late November weather in southeast Louisiana’s forecast for your holiday weekend! We continue feeling these differences tonight as temperatures fall into 40s across many spots! 50s will be the theme throughout several Southshore locations.

Sunday, rain lingers into the early morning hours before clouds are the only thing left behind. Temperatures will rise into the low 60s for highs with minimal humidity. After, a gradual warming trend will be in store for the first week of December. We’ll have more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM Sunday.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

58° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 58° 52°

Sunday

59° / 49°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 70% 59° 49°

Monday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 63° 48°

Tuesday

70° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 70° 55°

Wednesday

74° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 58°

Thursday

71° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 59°

Friday

75° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 75° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

12 AM
Showers
48%
57°

56°

1 AM
Rain
72%
56°

56°

2 AM
Light Rain
75%
56°

56°

3 AM
Rain
82%
56°

56°

4 AM
Rain
66%
56°

55°

5 AM
Showers
55%
55°

55°

6 AM
Light Rain
65%
55°

54°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
54°

53°

8 AM
Light Rain
62%
53°

53°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
53°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
23%
55°

55°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
55°

57°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
3%
58°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

59°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
58°

58°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
58°

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
57°

