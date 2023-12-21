NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Good Morning, New Orleans! A warming trend will start to move in this afternoon as highs top out in the mid 60s. Expect cloud cover to increase through the day. We will see warmer temperatures tonight with Friday morning lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday will be slightly warmer with mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will stay in the 50s and 60s by the weekend. Humidity begins to increase into the weekend with upper 60s Saturday. Rain chances look low through Saturday with just a spotty shower around the area the next couple of days.

Sunday is when most of the soggy weather moves in. Look for Sunday evening through early Morning to see the most rain. Some of that could be heavy at times. Right now it looks like the rain will be ending mid-morning Monday with a nice afternoon and temperatures warming into the low 70s.

