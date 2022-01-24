Rain on the way later today

Most of the area is starting off clear and cool Monday morning although not as cold as over the weekend. Temperatures are generally in the low to mid 30s. Cloud cover is already beginning to move in to the western side of the area and will be spreading across the entire area through the morning.

Look for overcast conditions through the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Rain will begin to spread in from the west by late afternoon and evening. This will be a good chance of rain for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The surface low with this system stays offshore which will keep the heaviest rain and stronger thunderstorm activity offshore as well. We will see see areas of heavier downpours though mix in to the larger batch.

This rain will continue into tonight and then turn into scattered showers by daybreak Tuesday. We will dry out by late Tuesday morning and then just stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week. Look for lows back below freezing by Thursday morning in the northern half.

Monday

60° / 49°
PM Rain
PM Rain 74% 60° 49°

Tuesday

55° / 40°
Rain
Rain 93% 55° 40°

Wednesday

53° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 53° 39°

Thursday

57° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 57° 45°

Friday

51° / 36°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 51° 36°

Saturday

49° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 49° 38°

Sunday

58° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 58° 47°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
41°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
43°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
48°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

54°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
54°

56°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
57°

58°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

58°

3 PM
Showers
44%
58°

56°

4 PM
Showers
37%
56°

55°

5 PM
Light Rain
65%
55°

53°

6 PM
Rain
74%
53°

52°

7 PM
Rain
83%
52°

51°

8 PM
Rain
94%
51°

50°

9 PM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

10 PM
Rain
99%
50°

50°

11 PM
Rain
100%
50°

51°

12 AM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

1 AM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

2 AM
Rain
99%
51°

52°

3 AM
Rain
90%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
88%
52°

52°

5 AM
Rain
88%
52°

51°

6 AM
Rain
87%
51°

