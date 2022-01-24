Rain on the way later today

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Cloud cover continues to thicken up this morning ahead of the rain that will come in later this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures are about 10-15 degrees warmer than they were at this time Sunday.

Look for overcast conditions through the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Rain will begin to spread in from the west by late afternoon and evening. This will be a good chance of rain for all of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

The surface low with this system stays offshore which will keep the heaviest rain and stronger thunderstorm activity offshore as well. We will see see areas of heavier downpours though mix in to the larger batch.

This rain will continue into tonight and then turn into scattered showers by daybreak Tuesday. We will dry out by late Tuesday morning and then just stay seasonably cool through the rest of the week. Look for lows back below freezing by Thursday morning in the northern half.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

58° / 49°
Rain
Rain 86% 58° 49°

Tuesday

53° / 40°
Rain
Rain 91% 53° 40°

Wednesday

53° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 53° 39°

Thursday

58° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 58° 45°

Friday

50° / 35°
AM Showers
AM Showers 47% 50° 35°

Saturday

48° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 48° 37°

Sunday

59° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 59° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

4 PM
Rain
83%
54°

53°

5 PM
Rain
84%
53°

52°

6 PM
Rain
76%
52°

52°

7 PM
Rain
94%
52°

51°

8 PM
Rain
100%
51°

51°

9 PM
Rain
100%
51°

50°

10 PM
Rain
99%
50°

51°

11 PM
Rain
99%
51°

51°

12 AM
Rain
96%
51°

51°

1 AM
Rain
94%
51°

52°

2 AM
Rain
94%
52°

52°

3 AM
Rain
83%
52°

52°

4 AM
Rain
79%
52°

51°

5 AM
Rain
78%
51°

51°

6 AM
Rain
81%
51°

51°

7 AM
Rain
89%
51°

50°

8 AM
Rain
92%
50°

50°

9 AM
Rain
86%
50°

50°

10 AM
Rain
79%
50°

50°

11 AM
Rain
71%
50°

50°

12 PM
Light Rain
68%
50°

51°

1 PM
Light Rain
62%
51°

51°

2 PM
Showers
56%
51°

52°

3 PM
Few Showers
34%
52°

