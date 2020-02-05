Rain on the way, a few strong storms

A large trough currently working through the middle of the country will bring rain and storms into the area as we go through the next 24-36 hours

A large trough currently working through the middle of the country will bring rain and storms into the area as we go through the next 24-36 hours. There is also a chance of seeing a few isolated severe storms.

Most of the day Wednesday will just see scattered showers and storms. Right now the heaviest rain looks like it will be north of I-12. More widespread rain will move in overnight and early Thursday as the front pushes through.

Heavy rain will last longer along the Mississippi coast through Thursday and we do have a flood watch in effect until noon.

It is still a good idea to stay aware of the weather through the day with the severe weather threat. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.