Rain on the way, a few strong storms

A large trough currently working through the middle of the country will bring rain and storms into the area as we go through the next 24-36 hours

A large trough currently working through the middle of the country will bring rain and storms into the area as we go through the next 24-36 hours. There is also a chance of seeing a few isolated severe storms.

Most of the day Wednesday will just see scattered showers and storms. Right now the heaviest rain looks like it will be north of I-12. More widespread rain will move in overnight and early Thursday as the front pushes through.

Heavy rain will last longer along the Mississippi coast through Thursday and we do have a flood watch in effect until noon.

It is still a good idea to stay aware of the weather through the day with the severe weather threat. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

75° / 54°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 75° 54°

Thursday

57° / 39°
Rain in the morning
Rain in the morning 90% 57° 39°

Friday

62° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 51°

Saturday

70° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 70° 55°

Sunday

71° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 71° 62°

Monday

74° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 65°

Tuesday

76° / 66°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 76° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

75°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

72°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

71°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
70°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

69°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
69°

68°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

68°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

67°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
67°

66°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
100%
66°

60°

5 AM
Rain
100%
60°

58°

6 AM
Rain
90%
58°

56°

7 AM
Rain
90%
56°

