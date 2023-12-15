NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds will be blustery but not as strong as it originally looked through the weekend. Expect gusts into the 20s with a few 30s especially near the coast. The wind advisory has been cancelled. However because of the persistent onshore flow coastal flooding could still be an issue through Saturday.

Wet weather returns Saturday as our next cold front approaches. Expect a band of rain and storms to move across the area midday. We will see drier weather by the evening and then Sunday will be dry as well.

After that most of next week looks dry. We will be chilly by the middle of the week.

