Rain moving through again

Rain continues to move through the area Friday morning with the heaviest activity near the I-55 corridor. Rain chances will continue through the day on Friday. Right now it looks like scattered showers will be moving around the area with embedded downpours.

Because of the clouds and the rain being earlier we will likely stay below 90 for the day. Look for upper 80s for highs.

The weekend is looking a little drier but we will still be dealing with storms. Unlike today it looks like the activity over the weekend will be more daytime heating based. So when temperatures reach near 90 these storms will be popping up. Look for locally heavy downpours with the stronger activity.

Temperatures will stay around 90-92 for the high through early in the week with isolated summer storms each afternoon. The good news is no tropical activity in the near future.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 86° 79°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 87° 78°

Sunday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 88° 78°

Monday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 87° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 88° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 78°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 87° 78°

Hourly Forecast

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
84°

84°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
84°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
85°

82°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
80°

80°

7 AM
Cloudy
22%
80°

81°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
81°

83°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
84°

