Rain is finally moving east Tuesday afternoon and we will get some drier conditions in through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay chilly however. Look for overnight lows tonight to dip into the mid to upper 40s with daytime temperatures on Wednesday in the upper 50s.

We still have our big cold front coming in on Thursday. Expect a few showers with that as temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s ahead of it. However by late in the day much colder weather moves in.

That system will send a blast of arctic air south, plunging temperatures into the 30s for highs on Friday with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Windy conditions will make it feel much colder. The latest forecast models show wind chill values or “feels like” temperatures in the single digits for the Northshore by early Friday morning, with locations south of Lake Pontchartrain seeing the teens.

We will stay very cold all the way through the weekend but with less wind after Friday.