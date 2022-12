The large batch of rain moving through the area on Friday is on the way out and rain will be tapering off through the evening. Expect cloudy conditions through the day and then some clearing over the weekend.

Temperatures will stay cool through Friday evening with low to mid 60s. After that look for nice conditions over the weekend. Lows will drop into the 50s with highs around 70 Saturday and low 70s Sunday.

Another round of rain will be on the way for later Monday and Tuesday.