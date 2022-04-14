Good Morning and a Happy Thursday as we welcome another holiday weekend full of festivity across New Orleans. Last night, heavy rain in the area led to some localized flooding concerns, but this is all ending now. Rainfall amounts rang in anywhere from 0.5” to 3.5” in WGNO’s viewing area. Now, there are a few lingering showers near our coast, but most spots will dry out shortly.

Cool air behind last night’s front continues filtering in this morning, so we are waking up to temperatures in the 60s area-wide. This afternoon, we’ll be quite a bit cooler with highs only topping out in the 70s instead of 80s!

Humidity will begin to climb again in the next few days as Easter weekend approaches. No one day will be a total wash out as chances remain around 40% or so.

All showers will be quickly passing and should remain below severe limits, so some good news for any holiday plans!

Have a great day today, we’ll have more information on WGNO News at 11AM!