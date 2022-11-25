Rain is moving east through the area early Friday and will be coming to an end everywhere over the next 1-2 hours. Behind this rain we will see mostly cloudy conditions through the day. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the mid to upper 60s.

The last part of the storm system comes through on Saturday. That means another round of rain and storms through the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong side. Once again we have a level 1 risk of severe weather from the storm prediction center. Locally heavy rain will be possible as well. Temperatures will be mild again.

Look for a clear day to end the weekend on Sunday with sun and low 70s.