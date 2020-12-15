Rain moving in with more cold to follow

Rain will be likely for everybody as we head through tonight but it will move out of the area by sunrise Wednesday morning

Rain will be likely for everybody as we head through tonight but it will move out of the area by sunrise Wednesday morning. Some of the rain could be locally heavy at times with some gusty wind potential as well.

Expect cloudy conditions through a good portion of the day Wednesday followed by some clearing late in the day. Temperatures will only climb into the low 50s with breezy conditions.

Expect temperatures around freezing in the northern half of the area to start out the day on Thursday. Many areas will drop down to around freezing again on Friday morning.

Temperatures stay on the chilly side through Friday before starting to warm over the weekend.

Another rain chance will swing through the region Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will likely not be as cold behind that system and it looks like we stay fairly mild into early next week.