Rain moving in this afternoon

Rain chances are back around the area on Tuesday as showers and storms pop up by early to mid afternoon. The bigger area of rain stays on the western side but there will be quite a bit over our area as well. Look for locally heavy downpours and lightning in the stronger cells.

Moisture remains high across the area both at the surface and through the atmosphere. It’s very muggy and that will continue through the next couple of days. Dewpoints are in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s early in the day but then cool a bit as rain spreads out.

Wednesday still looks like the most widespread day of rain. Expect a batch of rain and storms by the afternoon. Rain chances will stay high on Thursday as well before we dry out a bit by the end of the week.

Either way expect warm and muggy conditions through the weekend with no real changes in sight anytime soon.