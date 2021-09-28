Rain moving in this afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances are back around the area on Tuesday as showers and storms pop up by early to mid afternoon. The bigger area of rain stays on the western side but there will be quite a bit over our area as well. Look for locally heavy downpours and lightning in the stronger cells.

Moisture remains high across the area both at the surface and through the atmosphere. It’s very muggy and that will continue through the next couple of days. Dewpoints are in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s early in the day but then cool a bit as rain spreads out.

Wednesday still looks like the most widespread day of rain. Expect a batch of rain and storms by the afternoon. Rain chances will stay high on Thursday as well before we dry out a bit by the end of the week.

Either way expect warm and muggy conditions through the weekend with no real changes in sight anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 86° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 82° 73°

Thursday

83° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 65% 83° 73°

Friday

84° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 84° 72°

Saturday

85° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 72°

Sunday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 83° 70°

Monday

83° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 83° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
84°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
82°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
79°

77°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
17%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

2 AM
Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 AM
Few Showers
32%
75°

75°

4 AM
Showers
41%
75°

75°

5 AM
Showers
36%
75°

75°

6 AM
Showers
41%
75°

75°

7 AM
Showers
41%
75°

77°

8 AM
Showers
41%
77°

79°

9 AM
Showers
43%
79°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

81°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News