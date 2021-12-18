Rain moving in ahead of the cold front!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The forecast for your Saturday has been warm as temperatures reached upper 70s or low 80s this afternoon after lunch.

Rain chances return tonight to late weekend and next week. We have storms rolling into the viewing area now, no severe concerns at the moment.

Anticipate a number of localized heavy downpours in WGNO’s viewing area tonight on radar.

This is happening out ahead of the cold front heading our way.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms, so have ways to receive warning information in case anything is issued. A Marine Warning does remain in effect for Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain.

Temperatures will soon fall into the 60s and 50s once that front has passed.

Overnight, you can anticipate 40s on the Northshore again when waking up Sunday morning. Sunday will be beautiful as temperatures top out in the 60s.

We’ll have more information on WGNO News after the game!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

73° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 73° 55°

Sunday

59° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 59° 49°

Monday

54° / 48°
Showers
Showers 57% 54° 48°

Tuesday

58° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 21% 58° 46°

Wednesday

62° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 50°

Thursday

70° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 60°

Friday

77° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
83%
71°

69°

9 PM
Showers
71%
69°

68°

10 PM
Showers
42%
68°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

66°

2 AM
Showers
42%
66°

65°

3 AM
Few Showers
34%
65°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

60°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
7%
58°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

57°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
57°

57°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
58°

59°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
58°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News