Hopefully you were able to enjoy the nice weather Monday because things are looking soggy over the next several days. There will be a series of disturbances moving across the northern Gulf through Thursday with a cold front pushing through early on Friday. This will mean several chances for rain through the week and eventually cooler temperatures.

The first system is currently moving through southeast Texas. It is producing rain and storms with the whole batch moving to the east. This will move moving across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi on Tuesday. Expect showers to move through starting in the early afternoon hours and then continuing into Tuesday night.

Some locally heavy rainfall amounts could occur due to repetitive rain over parts of the area. This system will keep lingering showers into the day on Wednesday. The rain looks to be more hit or miss on Wednesday.

A stronger system will push in on Thursday with high rain chances for everybody. That rain will continue into early Friday until the front pushes through. Highs will be around 70 through Thursday but only around 50 behind the front Friday and into the weekend.