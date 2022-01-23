Rain moves in Monday evening, continues through Tuesday morning

Weather

No freeze warnings or hard freeze warnings are in effect for Sunday night as temperatures warm slightly. Overnight lows are expected to drop to the the mid 30s for areas south of Lake Pontchartrain, with locations west and north of the lake likely seeing the lower 30s by early Monday morning.

For the start of the work week, we’ll be watching for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Models show the rain initially moving in between 4 PM and 6 PM, with coverage increasing into the late evening hours.

The bulk of the rain will move off to the east by around 2 AM Tuesday, but scattered showers will likely continue through the middle of the morning.

While the threat for severe weather is not zero, it is very low with this system. The main threat with this event will be locally heaving rainfall that may lead to some nuisance street flooding, especially in areas that are low-lying or may have poor drainage.

This wet weather comes ahead of our next front, but this one shouldn’t be as powerful as the most recent cold snap. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be slightly below normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday

43° / 38°
Clear
Clear 0% 43° 38°

Monday

60° / 49°
PM Rain
PM Rain 70% 60° 49°

Tuesday

55° / 41°
AM Rain
AM Rain 94% 55° 41°

Wednesday

52° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 52° 40°

Thursday

56° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 56° 44°

Friday

50° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 50° 35°

Saturday

51° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 51° 38°

