Rain more spotty but still locally heavy this afternoon

The center of what was Tropical Depression Nicholas is still located around the Lake Charles area. This will continue to slowly drift east over the next couple of days and eventually just dissipate near our area. As it continues to move east tropical bands of heavy rain will be popping up and moving through. Luckily the storm is also pulling dry air around it so we have breaks in the rain in between those bands.

Look for an additional 1-2 inches of rain on average across the area through Thursday but with isolated higher amounts possible under one of those bands as it moves through. There will also be an isolated tornado threat through the day with the strong cells, especially on the eastern side of the area. The highest rainfall amounts look to be moving farther east of our area.

Minor coastal flooding is possible outside the levees through tonight with levels 1-1.5 feet above normal. A flash flood watch is also in effect across the area.

After that rain chances will stay high the next few days. Even as Nicholas fades out there will still be a lot of moisture leftover. That will create hit or miss activity but a lot of it through the weekend. The flood threat will continue through the weekend as well with any heavier cells that pop up.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 75°
Showers
Showers 59% 81° 75°

Thursday

84° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 84° 76°

Friday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 83° 75°

Saturday

81° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 73°

Sunday

80° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 80° 73°

Monday

81° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 81° 74°

Tuesday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 82° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Light Rain
64%
78°

79°

1 PM
Showers
59%
79°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

80°

3 PM
Few Showers
33%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Few Showers
37%
80°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

77°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

76°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

77°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
77°

77°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

77°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
77°

76°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
76°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
76°

76°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
76°

76°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
76°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
76°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
78°

80°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
80°

82°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
82°

84°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
84°

