Rain more likely later today

Weather

A hot and humid afternoon will give way to a round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hot and humid afternoon will give way to a round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. This is the beginning of the pattern change from the high temps that we have seen the past few days to the wetter pattern of the next few.

Currently a cluster of storms is moving south through eastern Mississippi. Short range forecast models are picking up on that and have it moving into the Florida parishes and the I-59 corridor by mid-afternoon. This will likely push south to the I-10 corridor this evening.

Expect gusty wind and locally heavy rain with this.

More rounds of storms are on the way Friday and through early next week. It won’t rain the whole time on your holiday weekend but you will be dodging numerous rounds of showers and storms.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 80°
Heavy thunderstorms
Heavy thunderstorms 100% 92° 80°

Friday

91° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 91° 78°

Saturday

89° / 78°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 78°

Sunday

87° / 79°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 79°

Monday

88° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 79°

Wednesday

91° / 79°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 91° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

83°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
83°

83°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
83°

84°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
84°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

82°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

Popular

Latest News

More News