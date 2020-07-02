Rain more likely later today

A hot and humid afternoon will give way to a round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening

A hot and humid afternoon will give way to a round of showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening. This is the beginning of the pattern change from the high temps that we have seen the past few days to the wetter pattern of the next few.

Currently a cluster of storms is moving south through eastern Mississippi. Short range forecast models are picking up on that and have it moving into the Florida parishes and the I-59 corridor by mid-afternoon. This will likely push south to the I-10 corridor this evening.

Expect gusty wind and locally heavy rain with this.

More rounds of storms are on the way Friday and through early next week. It won’t rain the whole time on your holiday weekend but you will be dodging numerous rounds of showers and storms.