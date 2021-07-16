Rain looks to develop a little later today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are seeing more clouds Friday morning and that is slowing the daytime heating a bit from the past couple of days. Because of that it looks like storms may start to develop a bit later in the day than the past few.

It looks like another day of decent rain chances across the area as showers and storms develop this afternoon. Like yesterday these likely won’t move much meaning you could get some locally heavy rain amounts.

Look for temperatures to warm to around 90 by late morning. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105. The area will be cooler though once showers and clouds start to spread around.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Saturday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 86° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 84° 77°

Wednesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 86° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 86° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
85°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
84°

85°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
85°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
84°

81°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
82°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
18%
83°

84°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
82°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

80°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

84°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
84°

85°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

86°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News