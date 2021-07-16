Rain looks to develop a little later today

We are seeing more clouds Friday morning and that is slowing the daytime heating a bit from the past couple of days. Because of that it looks like storms may start to develop a bit later in the day than the past few.

It looks like another day of decent rain chances across the area as showers and storms develop this afternoon. Like yesterday these likely won’t move much meaning you could get some locally heavy rain amounts.

Look for temperatures to warm to around 90 by late morning. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105. The area will be cooler though once showers and clouds start to spread around.

Rain and storms will develop each morning through afternoon over the weekend as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the activity will dissipate overnight and then redevelop early morning along the coast and offshore.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.