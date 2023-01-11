Warmer than normal temperatures continue today as warm air and moisture flow in from the Gulf of Mexico. Breezy conditions will be possible through the afternoon and evening with southwest winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 mph.

While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, most locations across Southeast Louisiana will remain dry today. Wet weather is set to return on Thursday as our next cold front moves across the region.

Showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front will elevate our rain chances to about 60 to 70 percent tomorrow. However, it will not be a complete washout. Most models show a broken line storms moving across the area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a marginal, low-end risk for severe storms (threat level 1 out of 5).

Once the rain clears and the front pushed east, expect cooler and drier air to move in. High temperatures on Friday will only reach the mid 50s with overnight lows in the low 30s north and low 40s south.