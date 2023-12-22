NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warmer air is moving into the area Friday morning and that will be the case through the weekend. Expect highs today back in the upper 60s to around 70 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Humidity begins to increase into the weekend as well as we warm into the low 70s Saturday. Rain chances look low through Saturday with just a spotty shower around the area the next couple of days.

Sunday is when most of the soggy weather moves in. Timing of this next system has sped up a bit meaning that we will be drying out just in time for Christmas day. Expect rain Sunday into Sunday night. Some could be heavy at times. In general we will see 1-2 inches across the area with isolated higher amounts.

Drier air will be filtering in by Christmas afternoon with cooler weather after that.

