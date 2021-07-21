Rain less persistent today

Scattered showers and storms are already around the area Wednesday morning but they are moving quickly. Overall we will see less duration of the rain through the day as the past few.

The upper level trough continues to move east across the region Wednesday morning and as it moves out over the next couple of days rain chances will be going down. We do still have some locally heavy downpours this morning and the threat of those will continue through the day.

However the overall duration and coverage of these will be lower than what we have seen previously this week. Look for spotty showers and downpours that pop up and move northeast. That means more of the area may see rain than the number of storms would indicate if they weren’t moving, but also the flood threat will be less since these won’t be sitting over the same area.

Rain chances will continue to go down the next few days with more of a typical summer pattern on the way. That means we will see low 90s for highs back in the area on Thursday and into the weekend. Heat index values will climb back above 100 as well.

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 88% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 79°

Friday

92° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 92° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 91° 80°

Sunday

92° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 92° 80°

Monday

90° / 79°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 23% 90° 79°

Tuesday

89° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 80°

80°

8 AM
Few Showers
42%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

86°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
86°

85°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
85°

86°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
9%
81°

81°

2 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
10%
80°

80°

4 AM
Clear
8%
80°

80°

5 AM
Clear
8%
80°

79°

6 AM
Clear
8%
79°

80°

7 AM
Sunny
11%
80°

