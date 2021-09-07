Rain later to develop today

Rain and storms will be developing around the area through the day. This activity will likely take longer to get going than what we saw on Monday but chances will still be in the 60-70% range. Remember if you hear thunder to take shelter because that means lightning is close by.

Storms could produce a few inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could lead to street flooding around the area. This could also hamper storm cleanup efforts and bring additional water through roofs if they are damaged.

Rain chances will continue through Wednesday until the front moves offshore which will bring lower humidity into the area by later Thursday. This will make for a couple of very nice mornings on Friday and Saturday. However expect hot and humid conditions outside the rain over the next couple of days so a heat advisory is in effect through the day as well with highs near 90.

A tropical wave in the southern Gulf has a low end chance of developing over the next 5 days. Right now it does not look like we see any development from this. Either way it looks like this would stay farther to the southeast due to the cold front in our area.