Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers popped up Thursday evening on the south shore as we saw more moisture move into the area ahead of the cold front on its way today. Look for a few showers through the day today with plenty of breaks in between.

We will continue to see spotty showers through the weekend along with cooler conditions. Expect mid 70s Friday with highs around 70 on average Saturday and Sunday. Overall rain amounts will not be that heavy through Sunday.

A low in the Gulf early next week looks like it could give us better rain chances by Monday through Wednesday. There are still some questions as to the track of the this system, but this may be the most significant rain we have seen in a while.