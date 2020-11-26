Rain in the Thanksgiving forecast and more this weekend

A soggy pattern is going to continue across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through most of the holiday weekend

A soggy pattern is going to continue across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through most of the holiday weekend. We are starting off with fog in the area Thursday morning as a frontal boundary continues to be draped across the area.

Look for showers and a few storms to develop this afternoon. Most of the activity today will move fairly quickly and we will not see the locally heavy rain amounts that we did on Wednesday. Still though some heavy downpours are possible in the stronger cells.

Another round of rain comes through later Friday. This will be heaviest on the north shore but likely spread across the area by later in the afternoon. That should taper off in Saturday morning.

The first part of the day Saturday looks ok but then the main system begins to move in from Texas. As that happens look for widespread rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. This rain could be locally heavy.

We will have to watch the track of the surface low very closely. A low that tracks a bit more inland would mean more of a severe weather threat, and right now it looks like at least the south shore could see that potential for tornadoes.

After that temperatures begin to cool quickly Sunday evening with the coldest air so far this season coming in early next week.

