Rain in the forecast for your Friday!

Good morning! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana will be hot with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 80s and 90s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

This afternoon after lunch, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 40% threat of showers as a front moves through. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing last week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s all weekend, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Elsa is now a category 1 hurricane based off of its 75 mile per hour wind speeds. The National Hurricane Center classifies category 1 hurricanes when storms have 74 mile per hour to 95 mile per hour wind speeds.

Elsa will likely approach Florida’s southern tip late Monday into early Tuesday. With lots of shear, the system should remain weak in intensity, making landfall as a tropical storm or category 1. This is moving very quickly at 28 miles per hour. Greatest impacts will be along and east of wherever the center tracks on shore, so being on the western side of this is best.

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Friday! Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 86° 77°

Saturday

83° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 83° 76°

Sunday

86° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 86° 76°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 77°

Wednesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 84° 78°

Thursday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 79°

Hourly Forecast

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
88°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
81°

81°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
77%
81°

82°

5 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
92%
82°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
82°

82°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
82°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
82°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
81°

79°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
79°

80°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

79°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

79°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
79°

78°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
78°

78°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
78°

78°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
78°

78°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

78°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

78°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

78°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
78°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
80°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
81°

