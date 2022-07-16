Happy Saturday! Once again, today will be cooler as feels like temperatures stay below triple digits.

Heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coastline from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next week or so. Currently, though, heaviest downpours look to stay offshore. We’ll certainly have less rain chances today then we did Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

Rain chances will remain elevated at 60 to 80 percent beginning again Sunday. No single day will be a washout, but heavy downpours will be possible with any storms that pop up. Today to late tonight, chances stay around 40% or 50%.

Minor flooding will be possible for Southeast Louisiana where some locations may receive between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall between now and early next week.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely stay cooler with mid to upper 80s for highs each day.