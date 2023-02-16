Thursday continues to look like the one problem spot for the rest of the Carnival season. Rain still looks like it will move in this evening but at this point the timing looks a little later. This should mean more of the parade schedule without rain. Expect a few embedded storms as well though so be careful of the lightning.

Right now the SPC does have us in a low end risk outlook for severe weather so stay alert. However the chance of this seems low and we will likely see most of the severe weather north of the MS border.

After that we get breezy and much colder behind the front. Temperatures Friday will only top out in the low to mid 50s. Saturday morning will see lows in the 30s across the area followed by another day with highs only in the mid 50s. Sunday looks nice with mid to upper 60s and then we are quickly back in the 70s on Monday.